THE property market is booming across Spain, but which locations are most coveted by buyers?

Property platform Idealista’s latest rankings highlight the top Spanish housing markets where demand is outpacing supply.

One in five of Spain’s most sought-after property hotspots are in Alicante, with 28 towns featured on the list.

Besides the capital, standout locations include El Campello and Gran Alacant as well as tourist-focused destinations like Benidorm and Denia.

Denia’s properties are highly coveted.

READ MORE: Affordable homes scandal erupts in Alicante as wealthy son of local politician snaps up flat meant for struggling families

Several Alicante towns also rank among the priciest in Spain’s most in-demand markets, including Moraira, Benissa, Benitachell, and Altea, with average property values exceeding €1 million.

Malaga also makes a strong showing, contributing 15 towns, including the Costa del Sol’s capital as well as Torremolinos, Rincon de la Victoria, and Manilva.

Luxury destinations Benahavis and Marbella also feature, ranking among the three most expensive towns in the country, with average prices surpassing €2.4 million in Benahavis and €1.77 million in Marbella.

Business is also booming in Marbella.

READ MORE: Revealed: More than 700,000 homes were bought in Spain in 2025 – the highest figure in 18 years

Madrid leads the list as the most sought-after city to buy a home, while Valencia and Barcelona, ranking fifth and tenth respectively, also secure spots in the top ten.

The capital takes the crown, with Madrid topping the rankings.

Capitals such as Valladolid (ranking at number 11), Seville (12), A Coruña (14) and San Sebastian (15) make up the second tier of cities experiencing the strongest housing demand.

With demand soaring nationwide, Spain’s property market is hotter than ever – from luxury coastal towns to major capitals, buyers are chasing homes across every corner of the country.

Click here to read more Property News from The Olive Press.