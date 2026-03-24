A NEW multilingual platform is helping Europeans buy property in Spain — with free tools, in-depth guides, and real experts you can actually talk to.

The Challenge Every Buyer Faces

If you have ever looked into buying property in Spain, you know the feeling.

There is no shortage of information — in fact, there is an ocean of it.

Blogs, forums, agency websites, government portals, expat groups.

The problem is not that the information does not exist.

The problem is that it is scattered across dozens of sources, often contradictory, and almost never connected to a real person you can actually speak with.

For non-English speakers, it gets harder still. The vast majority of resources are in Spanish or English.

If you are Dutch, German, Swedish or Polish, you are left piecing things together through translation tools or relying on whoever happens to speak your language locally.

We know this because we were in that exact situation ourselves — as property owners, as investors, and as foreigners trying to make sense of a system that was not designed with us in mind.

That frustration is what started all of this.

What We Built

We set out to build something that did not exist: a single platform where anyone in Europe could find clear, reliable information about buying property in Spain — in their own language.

Not just a property listing site and not just a blog, but a proper resource that combines practical tools, in-depth content and direct access to professionals who can actually help.

Property Investment Spain launched on 1 January 2026 after four months of planning and development.

It is built by a team of Norwegian developers with over 20 years of experience, and every part of the platform has been designed with one principle in mind: quality, from start to finish.

The platform currently supports 11 languages — English, Spanish, German, French, Dutch, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Polish and Italian.

That means whether you are a retiree from the Netherlands, a young family from Germany, or a remote worker from Sweden, you can navigate the entire buying process in the language you are most comfortable with.

Tools and Content

One of the things we are most proud of is the set of free tools built directly into the platform. We have five calculators that cover the full property lifecycle: a buying costs calculator (with accurate regional tax rates for Valencia and Murcia), a mortgage calculator, an annual ownership costs calculator, a rental income estimator and a selling costs calculator. These are not rough estimates — they are built with real tax rates, real fee structures and regional differences baked in.

The interactive area guide is another feature we think sets us apart.

Rather than scrolling through generic lists of towns, you tell us what matters to you — proximity to the beach, golf courses, family-friendly communities, year-round living potential — and the guide recommends areas that match your preferences, complete with properties available nearby.

On the content side, we currently have over 112 articles and 30 in-depth guides covering everything from first-time buying essentials and costs and taxes to lifestyle topics, local food culture and regional festivals. All of it is kept up to date and available in all 11 languages.

We also produce daily video content from properties across our regions — short clips for quick browsing and longer walkthroughs for serious buyers. We try to be present wherever people are looking for information and to make that information genuinely useful.

Real Help, Real People

Information is valuable, but it only gets you so far. What matters just as much is having real people to talk to — professionals who understand both the market and your situation.

We work closely with experienced estate agents, property lawyers and banks in Spain.

Every partner has been carefully selected for their professionalism and track record.

When you reach out through our platform, you are connected to people we trust and work with directly.

The feedback so far has been encouraging.

People tell us they appreciate having everything in one place, in their own language, and especially having someone to call when they have questions.

That is exactly what we set out to achieve, and it is what keeps us going.

We are still in the early days. Property Investment Spain launched less than three months ago, and there is a long list of things we want to do better.

We are expanding to cover more regions, building new tools, improving our guides and growing our network of trusted partners.

We are actively looking for serious, professional estate agents who share our commitment to quality and want to be part of what we are building.

If you are considering buying property in Spain — or you already own and want better resources — we invite you to explore the platform. Everything is free to use, and there is always someone available to help.

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