The home of jamon

Great online shop of iberico ham at “www.7bellotas.com”
Vaya 7 bellotas… el cinco jotas es mejor
I would like to add that they produce ver fine hams in the Alpujarra, a lot less commercial. Cured on Montain air. Just delicious.
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you could be a great author. I will remember to bookmark your blog and may come back someday. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great writing, have a nice weekend!