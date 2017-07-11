Mallorca company becomes exclusive distributor of satellite communication system

A MALLORCA-BASED firm have been appointed as the exclusive global distributor of a revolutionary new satellite communication system.

E3 Systems have been working alongside Bill Gates-backed company Kymeta Corporation for the last four years.

The flat-panel satellite antennas are designed for yachts, with trials carried out on superyachts this year.

Kymeta’s Håkan Olsson, said: “The commitment and insight that e3 has provided over the last three and a half years has been very valuable to Kymeta.

“Together, our companies are currently running sea trials on some iconic superyachts. We are very pleased to have fully functional solutions available for yachts through e3 Systems.”

The 21.3 kilogram Kymeta flat panel makes it an attractive alternative to dome satellites for superyacht owners.

Roger Horner, Group Managing Director of e3 Systems said: “We are very pleased to have this new technology working well at sea and also delighted to have signed this commercial agreement with Kymeta so we can now deliver this fantastic solution to the yacht market.”