25 Apr, 2024 @ 17:39
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 Apr, 2024 @ 17:18
···
1 min read

Tourist drops dead at Malaga Airport: 64-year-old suffers heart attack in the arrivals area

by

A 64-year-old tourist has died after suffering a heart attack in the arrivals area of Malaga airport. 

The incident took place this Wednesday in the arrivals lounge. 

Emergencias 112 received various calls at 20:20 last night reporting a man had collapsed. 

According to the Red Cross he was suffering a heart attack. 

READ MORE: Kidnappers are arrested after ‘abucting a Swedish tourist from Malaga airport and holding him captive for 23 DAYS as part of a €500k ransom plot’

Photo: Fuengirolasequeja

Health staff and airport authorities quickly attended the scene, alongside Policia Local, Policia Nacional and ambulance workers. 

However, despite various attempts to reanimate the man, nothing could be done to save him. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Warning: Town on Spain’s Costa del Sol will cut off water and issue fines of up to €600,000 to people who disobey drought measures
Previous Story

Warning: Town on Spain’s Costa del Sol will cut off water and issue fines of up to €600,000 to  people who disobey drought measures

Next Story

Swimming pools latest: Malaga province would lose €4.8bn in tourism income if private pools are banned this summer, warn industry leaders

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Swimming pools latest: Malaga province would lose €4.8bn in tourism income if private pools are banned this summer, warn industry leaders

INDUSTRY leaders have warned Malaga province could lose €4.8bn in
Warning: Town on Spain’s Costa del Sol will cut off water and issue fines of up to €600,000 to people who disobey drought measures

Warning: Town on Spain’s Costa del Sol will cut off water and issue fines of up to €600,000 to  people who disobey drought measures

BENALMADENA City Council has provisionally approved fines of up to