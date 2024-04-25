Tourist drops dead at Malaga Airport: 64-year-old suffers heart attack in the arrivals area

A 64-year-old tourist has died after suffering a heart attack in the arrivals area of Malaga airport.

The incident took place this Wednesday in the arrivals lounge.

Emergencias 112 received various calls at 20:20 last night reporting a man had collapsed.

According to the Red Cross he was suffering a heart attack.

READ MORE: Kidnappers are arrested after ‘abucting a Swedish tourist from Malaga airport and holding him captive for 23 DAYS as part of a €500k ransom plot’

Photo: Fuengirolasequeja

Health staff and airport authorities quickly attended the scene, alongside Policia Local, Policia Nacional and ambulance workers.

However, despite various attempts to reanimate the man, nothing could be done to save him.