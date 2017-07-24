Star Trek star Sir Patrick Stewart blasts Brexit ahead of People’s March for Europe London rally

STAR Trek star Sir Patrick Stewart has slammed Brexit in a new video.

The distinguished British actor spoke out against the ‘disinformation’ of the Leave campaign to take the UK out of the EU.

Stewart was speaking ahead of a pro-EU rally in London on September 9, which is being organised by campaigners People’s March for Europe.

“David Cameron didn’t believe we should leave the union. The Leave campaign was filled with disinformation and one huge falsehood – the £350 million that was going to find its way into the NHS,” he said.

“That £350 million never existed. The people of the UK were misled. Monthly reports are published on the economic impact of leaving the union – and they are all negative.”’

Meanwhile, campaign group Bremain in Spain have blasted the UK government’s Brexit negotiating team’s performance during last week’s Brussels talks.

Chair Sue Wilson criticised David Davis’s team’s ‘lack of preparation’ which contrasted with ‘the professionalism of Michel Barnier’s team’.

The EU’s comments about freedom of movement had also ‘sent shockwaves’ through the 1.2-million-strong British community in the EU, Wilson said.

“Citizens’ rights barely received a mention,” she said. “We have repeatedly been told we are the number one priority in these negotiations but it hardly looks that way

“How much longer must people live with uncertainty and worry?”

She added: “The offer on citizens’ rights, presented weeks ago, reassured us that the EU intended to protect all our rights and freedoms, as if Brexit had never happened.

“This new threat to our freedom of movement is of great concern, especially to those who work, or wish to work, in more than one European country or travel across borders from home to their workplace.”