UK, Germany and France refuse to recognise Catalunya independence

THE UK has refused to recognize Catalunya’s independence declaration.

In a statement from Downing Street, it said the vote was based on an illegal referendum and added that it wants to see a united Spain.

The statement read: “The UK does not and will not recognise the unilateral declaration of indendence made by Catalonia’s regional parliament.

“It is based on a vote that was declared illegal by the Spanish courts. We continue to want to see the rule of law upheld, the Spanish constitution respected, and the unity of Spain preserved.”

Germany and France also threw their support behind Spain.

French leader Emmanuel Macron said Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has his ‘full support’.