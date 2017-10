Crypt in basilica of Saint Francis undergoes €15,000 restorations

THE tomb of a famous 13th century Mallorca philosopher is being restored.

Ramon Llull is credited with writing the first Catalan work of literature and penned more than 250 works.

His crypt in Palma’s basilica of Saint Francis is now getting a €15,000 makeover.

Renovation experts led by Llucia Bosch have found decorative gargoyles dating from the 15th century, with the team restoring their red and golden features.

The alabaster tomb was designed by Francesc Sagrera in 1487.