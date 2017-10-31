Marbella bids to host HUGE Davis Cup tie between Spain and Great Britain

MARBELLA has officially bidded to host the next Davis Cup tie between Spain and Great Britain.

Mayor Angeles Munoz and Sports Councillor Javier Merida travelled to Madrid on Thursday to present the town’s candidacy to the Spanish Tennis Federation.

The tie will take place from February 2 to 4.

If the bid is successful, the tie will take place at the Puente Romana hotel, which has agreed to build additional stands to accommodate the crowds.

The proposal argued that Marbella will have optimum temperatures and is surrounded by thousands of hotel beds while being just 40 minutes from Malaga airport.

Spain and the UK are considered to be among the biggest competitors in the Davis Cup.

If their star players commit to next year’s tournament, it would see two teams lead by Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, meaning the world no.1 and no.2 would battle it out in one of the singles matches.