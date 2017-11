SNOW has begun to fall across northern Spain as temperatures have reached as a low as 0.2C.

Asturias and Leon got the brunt of the snow as 45km/hr winds blasted the region and forced police to cordon off beaches in Muro.

Snow falls in Spain 1 of 5

Meanwhile, Mallorca, Menorca and Catalunya have all been put on orange alert for strong winds today.

They are expected to last until Wednesday.

Strong winds will continue to hit the Mediterranean this week, according to Spain’s weather agency AEMET.