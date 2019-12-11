Flights to and from the Scottish capital are already selling quickly on the company’s website.

This will be the fifth destination that Easyjet will fly to from Gibraltar after London Luton, Gatwick, Bristol and Manchester.

Nearly 30,000 customers could be carried to and from Edinburgh from March 31, 2020, with seats already on sale.

“I’m delighted that Easyjet are once again putting their faith in Gibraltar by launching their fifth destination to the Rock,” said Minister Vijay Darjanani.

“This is the first route from Scotland to Gibraltar and it opens up great leisure and business opportunities all round.

“It is in line with the policy of the Government to create more connectivity between Gibraltar and other airports.”

The company which flies nearly 100 million passengers a year is hoping to target business and leisure travellers.

BOSSES: Tourism boss Nicky Guerrero, Minister Vijay Darjanani & Easyjet’s Ali Gayward

Ali Gayward, Easyjet’s UK Country Manager called Gibraltar ‘an important destination’ for the airline.

“We are delighted to confirm we will be launching this new route allowing even more people to visit and experience this fantastic destination,” she said.

Other than the famous festivals, iconic castles and rich heritage in both locations, the flights could be popular with Gibraltarians studying in Scotland and north England.