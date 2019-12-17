A BRITISH pensioner, age 78, has been discovered dead at his home in Denia on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The man, name unknown, had been dead for a number of days, according to sources investigating potential causes.

Policia Nacional reportedly received a call at midnight on Monday, December 16, indicating a man had died at his home on the Camí Alt de Dénia a Xàbia.

The man was living with his Spanish wife, age 51.

Police have discounted the man died as a result of ‘violence’ – however, the wife is reportedly currently in hospital undergoing a ‘psychiatric test’.

More to follow…