WINTER activities on Orihuela Costa have been a ‘complete success’.

Over nine weekends since October 13, hundreds of expats and locals have enjoyed varied activities on La Caleta beach in Cabo Roig.

MORE THAN VIABLE: Beaches and climate ate an ideal mix

Events included paddle surfing, a diving ‘baptism’, canoeing, children’s workshops and sports (including yoga and zumba).

Lopez Cabrera, of the Department of Beaches and Youth, said: “We wanted to promote watersports outside of summer, since we have a climate and beaches that make it more than viable.”