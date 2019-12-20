Article by James Warren

HEAVY winds and torrential downpours that have battered the Costa del Sol moved inland last night, causing Christmas chaos on the streets of some of Andalucia’s biggest cities.

Cordoba’s main thoroughfares became unrecognisable as flood waters turned Avenida de Almogávares and Calle Escultor Fernández Márquez into rivers.

Firefighters from across the area attended numerous reports of falling debris, including advertising billboards and park equipment.

WET WET WET: A children’s play area gets the addition of a paddling pool

Municipal bus company Aucorsa reported that many of their regular routes have been cancelled due to flooding.

Meanwhile Spain’s version of the DVLA warned drivers that high winds and continuous rainfall had caused bad traffic on stretches of the A4.

Spanish weather agency AEMET has forecast that the storms will continue throughout Friday, subsiding as the weekend advances.