GIBRALTAR will see in the new year in sensational style, with parties to suit every taste.

The remarkable range of New Year’s Eve entertainment will follow on from a family Christmas in the wonderfully lit streets of the British territory.

Top Costa del Sol band The Legal Aliens will usher in 2020 at Casemates Square after a terrific fireworks display over the Rock.

Popular local group Jetstream are on as support to help see out the last few hours of 2019.

LIGHT IT UP: Gibraltarians celebrating Christmas

For a more exclusive experience, Gibraltar’s only five-star hotel the Sunborn will put on not one, but three themed nights at Ocean Village.

Its lively top floor venue, the Barbary Restaurant and Bar, is arranging a four-course family meal from 7pm until 1:30am.

Complete with cocktail bar, children’s buffet and a midnight toast, be prepared to boogie down into the wee hours with some live music.

An adults-only four-course meal will also be on offer at the stylish La Sala.

Enjoy the first few hours of 2020 with a welcome reception, cocktail bar and late-night snacks in the ‘Viva Las Vegas’ themed event.

TOP NOTCH: Gibraltar’s Sunborn, the Rock’s only five-star hotel

Finally, enjoy a real cabaret in the ‘Showtime’ celebration at the Aurora Ballroom.

With adult entertainment all night, this 18+ party includes a ‘New Year’s dinner spectacle’, buffet extravaganza and cocktail bar until four in the morning.

For a New Year’s Eve party with a twist, The Yard just across the water in Ocean Village hosts a West End drag queen.

The two-part cabaret show with Jade Justin as Cher will dust off your 2019 with a sparkle and a giggle.

The doors of The Yard open at 7pm with welcome drinks and canapés included in the £15 entry price and over 12 gins available in traditional festive flavours.

All in all, make sure you are in Gibraltar as you welcome the coming year of its independence, in distinctly British style.