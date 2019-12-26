INVESTIGATORS probing the death of three family members in a resort swimming pool have discovered a swimming cap in the pumping system.

The cap is believed to belong to the nine-year-old British girl, who drowned at the Club La Costa Resort pool in Fuengirola at around 1.30pm on Christmas Eve.

Her American brother, 16, and father, 52, also perished after jumping in to try and save her.

Guardia Civil told the Olive Press this morning that the investigation ‘remains open’ but according to Diario Sur, there is speculation that suction problems turned the pool into a death trap.

The freak event is feared to have prevented the brother, identified only as P.E.O.D, and the father, as G.O.D, from resurfacing.

The girl, known only as C.O.A.D, is believed to have previously been swimming with her 12-year-old sister when she came into trouble.

The sister – previously reported as being a brother – is thought to have first raised the alarm with the mother.

Autopsies have confirmed that the three died from drowning but how exactly they perished remains a mystery.

It comes after the resort claimed its pool was given the all clear by investigators yesterday, saying there were ‘no concerns.’

According to the Sun, it has been claimed the family could have died due to a temporary suction problem caused by a freak event which could not have been foreseen by resort bosses.

More to follow..