WANT to avoid all the chaos of queuing for skis and kit on arrival in the resort?

Why not take a short stop at Pascual Ski on the way up?

Opposite the BP garage in the village of Cenes de la Vega, just off the main road, here you will find Jose Luis Pascual, 65, who has nearly 50 years of working in the Sierra Nevada.

He has a great range of new skis and boots and all the tools to repair and prepare your own skis in advance of your arrival.

MASTER: Jose Luis Pascual has decades of experience in the Sierra Nevada

You can literally park right opposite the shop at the petrol station.

As well as speaking perfect English he has a big number of skiing instructors available to connect you to.

“I have always been one to look after the clients,” explains Jose Luis, who did his military service at the age of 19 with the so called ‘legion blanca’ in the Pyrenees.

“We can do repairs that people might think are impossible and we take particularly care of the boots we rent out.”

You can find it at Camino de la Vega, 23, Cenes de la Vega or call 958481048 or visit www.pascualski.com