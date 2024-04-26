26 Apr, 2024 @ 21:27
26 Apr, 2024 @ 17:30
Brits and other non-EU visitors will have to pay €7 to enter Spain from next year – this is why

EU flag taken down from Valencia area town hall in Spain over Israel's revenge Gaza attacks 'sanctioned' by European Commission
Image by Ralph from Pixabay

THIS is why Brits and other non-EU visitors will have to pay a €7 fee to enter Spain from next year.  

The country is set to introduce regulations for visitors from the UK, US, Brazil, Japan and 53 other nations

Under the new European Travel Information and Authorisation Scheme (ETIAS), non-EU citizens between the ages of 18 and 70 will have to pay €7 (£6, $7.50) to enter or travel through any EU country. 

The system will come into force in 2025. 

READ MORE: Spain bends to pressure from EU and Nato and will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Just some of the countries affected by the new fee. Photo: Travel Europe

When launched, visitors will be required to obtain an official ETIAS visa waiver to visit the EU. 

It is valid for 90 days for both tourists and business travellers and should be obtained at least 96 hours before departure. 

READ MORE: Is your cash FAKE? Police in Spain issue warning about counterfeit Euro coins – this is how you spot them

EU countries subject to the new fee. Photo: Travel Europe

Once obtained, the waiver lasts for three years and should be renewed when you get a new passport or after it runs out. 

The system was supposed to come into effect in November 2023 but was delayed due to concerns from EU member states. 

Since then, it has faced further setbacks due to IT issues in constructing the new Entry/Exit system. 

Its estimated launch is now Spring 2025. 

READ MORE: Plastic packaging overhaul in Spain: These are the new rules set to come into force after an EU ruling

