AN 189-seat passenger plane has been forced to make an emergency landing on the Costa del Sol.

The Austrian Lauda aircraft was forced to turn back to Malaga Airport when its engine shut down mid-flight.

A warning had been reported for the right-hand engine of the Dusseldorf-bound Flight OE3225 during its climb at about 6500 feet.

SAFE: The Lauda plane back on the ground after pilots made an emergency landing at Malaga Airport

The Airbus A320-200 plane, which is managed by Ryanair, landed safely at Malaga and passengers were able to disembark normally.

A replacement Ryanair Boeing 737-800 was eventually located to get the passengers to the German city with a delay of about 5.5 hours.

The service had been due to depart at 10:12am on Thursday, but it finally took off at a little before 11am.

A runway was opened for the plane on its return to the airport so that other planes were not blocked from taking off.