A PET owner will have his day in court after abandoning two dogs in his Seville home, leading to the death of one of them.

The unnamed 43-year-old will face charges of animal neglect after neighbours raised the alarm by calling the 092 emergency number.

Policia Local tracked down the owner, who admitted he had not attended to the animals for more than two weeks.

Agents entered the house with the owner and staff from the Seville animal health service to find a seriously ill American Staffordshire and the remains of a pitbull terrier, which had died more than a week earlier, according to the animal experts.

The animal that was still alive has an identification microchip, registered in the name of the accused.

Both breeds are classified as potentially dangerous.

The owner must appear before a judge.