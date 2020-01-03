WE all like to smell good but sometimes the designer perfumes and colognes we love just cost too much.

Well, we’re not alone, it seems, as Youtubers and beauty influencers have been curating lists of budget smells in Mercadona and their designer doppelgangers.

From Chloe to Jean Paul Gautier, the exhaustive list of comparisons put together by Diario Sur lets you know which designer spray the budget options smell like.

See the tips below.

FOR HER

Rose Nude de Mercadona = Chloé

Flor de Mayo = Trésor de Lancôme

Zinnia cuenta con cierto = Eau de Rochas

9.60 rosa = Davidoff for Women Cool Water

Como Tú Sueños = Pleasures de Estée Lauder

Como Tú Fantasía = Nina de Nina Ricci

Oud Noir = Oud Rosé privé de Armani

Enciende for Her = CH by Carolina Herrera

Las Monogotas de Manzana = Be Delicious by DKNY (Manzana verde)

Hortensia H (Cyprum) – Jardín secreto = Black Orchid by Tom Ford

Amour d’Anouk = Pure Poison by Dior

Luz de Flor Rosa = Lovely by Sarah Jessica Parker

Único Musk = White Musk by Body Shop

ADIDAS Fruit = Rhythm Ralph by Ralph Laurent

Very Women = Classique de Jean Paul Gaultier

Luz de Flor = Azul L’eau de Issey by Issey Miyaki

Psicodelic Pachá = Hidden Fantasy by Britney Spears

Complicity Woman = Aire by Loewe

Límite for Her = In 2 You by Calvin Klein

Vuela = Light Blue by Dolce & Gabanna

Afán = Egoiste Platinum by Chanel

FOR HIM

Como tu fuerza = Le Male by Jean Paul Gaultier

Como tu aventura = Farenheit by Dior

Gesto = Boss by Hugo Boss

Enciende for HIM = XS by Paco Rabanne

Como tu Viento = Aqua di Gio by Armani

9.60 = Ck One by Calvin Klein

Como tú Triunfo = Massimo Dutti

