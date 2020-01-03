WE all like to smell good but sometimes the designer perfumes and colognes we love just cost too much.
Well, we’re not alone, it seems, as Youtubers and beauty influencers have been curating lists of budget smells in Mercadona and their designer doppelgangers.
From Chloe to Jean Paul Gautier, the exhaustive list of comparisons put together by Diario Sur lets you know which designer spray the budget options smell like.
See the tips below.
FOR HER
Rose Nude de Mercadona = Chloé
Flor de Mayo = Trésor de Lancôme
Zinnia cuenta con cierto = Eau de Rochas
9.60 rosa = Davidoff for Women Cool Water
Como Tú Sueños = Pleasures de Estée Lauder
Como Tú Fantasía = Nina de Nina Ricci
Oud Noir = Oud Rosé privé de Armani
Enciende for Her = CH by Carolina Herrera
Las Monogotas de Manzana = Be Delicious by DKNY (Manzana verde)
Hortensia H (Cyprum) – Jardín secreto = Black Orchid by Tom Ford
Amour d’Anouk = Pure Poison by Dior
Luz de Flor Rosa = Lovely by Sarah Jessica Parker
Único Musk = White Musk by Body Shop
ADIDAS Fruit = Rhythm Ralph by Ralph Laurent
Very Women = Classique de Jean Paul Gaultier
Luz de Flor = Azul L’eau de Issey by Issey Miyaki
Psicodelic Pachá = Hidden Fantasy by Britney Spears
Complicity Woman = Aire by Loewe
Límite for Her = In 2 You by Calvin Klein
Vuela = Light Blue by Dolce & Gabanna
FOR HIM
Como tu fuerza = Le Male by Jean Paul Gaultier
Como tu aventura = Farenheit by Dior
Gesto = Boss by Hugo Boss
Enciende for HIM = XS by Paco Rabanne
Como tu Viento = Aqua di Gio by Armani
9.60 = Ck One by Calvin Klein
Como tú Triunfo = Massimo Dutti
Afán = Egoiste Platinum by Chanel