Mercadona is told to remove a popular food item from its shelves: Healthy alternative’s listed ingredients are ‘incorrect’, says watchdog

SPAIN’S Facua consumer watchdog has filed a complaint against supermarket chain Mercadona for false advertising, after it put on sale some tortillas that did not contain 51% oats, as per the packaging.

According to Facua, the nutritional information on the same packet shows that the oat content is in fact 21%.

The organisation has lodged its case with the Consumer Affairs Ministry, and has called on the company to take the popular product off the shelves until the problem has been rectified.

Mercadona

Facua found that despite the labelling stating 51% oats, that percentage is actually of the 42% that corresponds to cereal flours, meaning that the real oat content is around 21% of the total ingredients.

The consumer rights organisation argues that a shopper could buy the tortillas thinking that oats make up more than half of the ingredients.

This, it says, is false advertising, according to a report on the Cadena SER website.