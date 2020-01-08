A WARNING has been issued to residents of Mallorca, reminding them that it is illegal to erect a prefabricated house on land classified as rustic.

It comes after the island has seen an increased number of pre-manufactured homes have been discovered and knocked down.

A total of 261 structures have been demolished in Mallorca since 2015 by the ADT (The Defense agency of the territory of Mallorca).

Multiple real estate companies have been caught advertising the appeal and low cost of putting a prefabricated house on rustic lands.

DEMOLISHED: The ADT has torn down 261 houses in Mallorca in four years

ADT called out one such company, Casas Lujo Modulares, whose advert read: “Build luxury modular homes, with all the comforts, without licenses, in non-developable areas for better prices.”

Although more and more companies are claiming they can bring new homes to rustic lands, the ADT says it is not legal.

“One of the ‘urban legends’ that some businesses, due to commercial interests, insist on spreading, is one that says that prefabricated or modular homes can be implanted for everything and without a town planning license,” said the agency.

“The law of rustic land in the Balearics prohibits the implantation of any movable element that can be habitable in all the rustic land, except for zones expressly authorized for it by the city-planning urban planning.”

Most rustic lands are protected, and unless in a specifically authorised zone with a permit, no homes of any sort can be moved onto land, including homes made in natural caves, self-sufficient homes and mobile homes.