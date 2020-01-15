WAITING times for operations in the Valencian Community are currently averaging 113 days – or four months – across all the region’s hospitals.
Figures released this week show Valencian secretary for health, Ana Barceló, has managed to cut waiting times by 20 days since September.
Urgent measures have meant that of the 63,434 patients awaiting an operation, 38,565 of them will see the surgeon within 90 days.
Nevertheless, 10,494 patients will have their operations between three and six months, and 14,375 will wait a year.
Current waiting times are equivalent to December, 2018, when the average hovered around 115 days.
Olive Press TV
How Spain killed off its coal industry | Olive Press TV Roundup Jan 3-10
04:01
Alcoy cavalcade of the Three Kings 2020 – Olive Press TV
03:58
BREXIT IS DONE: UK Ambassador says healthcare and rights protected in Olive Press roundup Dec 13-20
04:36
'Mass suicide'–expat campaign groups react to UK general election on Olive Press TV roundup Dec 6-13
05:26
Spain's secret climate crisis sees chemicals poisoning oceans and rivers
02:11
CHECK IT OUT: Virtual reality now offers FREE TOURS round your dream property for sale in Spain
02:15
Cocaine submarines, corruption and translation calamity – Olive Press TV news roundup November 24-30
05:25
Level crossing barriers fail to close as car narrowly avoids train in shock Spanish dashcam video
01:02