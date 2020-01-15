WAITING times for operations in the Valencian Community are currently averaging 113 days – or four months – across all the region’s hospitals.

Figures released this week show Valencian secretary for health, Ana Barceló, has managed to cut waiting times by 20 days since September.

Urgent measures have meant that of the 63,434 patients awaiting an operation, 38,565 of them will see the surgeon within 90 days.

Nevertheless, 10,494 patients will have their operations between three and six months, and 14,375 will wait a year.

Current waiting times are equivalent to December, 2018, when the average hovered around 115 days.