ZARA has been snubbed in the latest list of the global top 100 strongest and most valuable brands.

Mercadona makes a fresh appearance in the top 500 global brands, coming in at 464 on the list.

The annual report of the world’s most valuable brands 2019 saw Zara placed at 96, but the clothing giant, headed by Spain’s richest man Amancio Ortega, is now hanging on at number 128.

The top 100 also says goodbye to another Spanish company, Santander.

SLIPPING: Ortega’s clothing brand appears to have fallen behind pace of other global companies

The ‘Brand Finance Global 500 report’ ranks Amazon in the top spot, with Google and Apple switching places at positions two and three.

The only Spanish brand to move up the rankings from 2019 is the Basque Country-based energy firm Iberdrola.

El Corte Ingles, BBVA and Movistar all see decreases in value in the newly released 2020 report.

With the omission of Zara and Santander this leaves the top 100 uninfluenced by any Spanish company.

CaixaBank, a new entry in 2019 along with Repsol failed to hold on to its top 500 positions in 2020.