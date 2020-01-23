SIX flights have had to be diverted from Malaga airport this morning as stormy conditions continue to bring rain and hail to the province.

Four flights were forced to land in Granada while another two were diverted to Sevilla, according to an Enaire spokesman in Madrid.

The cause of the diversions, according to sources close to the control tower, is the strong storms in the approach to the runway.

The strong and constantly changing winds are also believed to be causing problems.

However, airport authorities have not issued any landing restrictions for the airport, although it will be closely monitoring how the weather evolves over the next few hours.

It comes as Malaga has been placed on orange alert for the entirety of Thursday.

Strong hail has left beaches with a white coating while inland areas have seen streets turned to icy rivers.

More to follow..