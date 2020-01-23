?? La carretera que conecta Cártama, Maqueda y Campanillas ha quedado cortada debido a la crecida del arroyo en la zona del Pilajero. Maqueda, ubicada entre ambos núcleos, queda prácticamente incomunicada pic.twitter.com/heL35XW4Jc — 101Tv Málaga (@101tvMalaga) January 23, 2020

THESE are just some of the scenes from parts of Malaga which have been inundated with flooding this morning.

Campanillas has been one of the worst hit after its Maqueda and Cantos streams burst their banks, forcing the road which connects it to Cartama to be cut off.

It comes as the province has been placed on orange alert for heavy rainfall and stormy conditions.

Inundaciones en Maqueda (Campanillas) ahora mismo, donde tienen un parque de bomberos cerrado desde el 2008 (promesa electoral). No disponemos de equipos acuáticos de rescate, y han rebajado los servicios mínimos y quitado una dotación del parque de apoyo @pacodelatorrep pic.twitter.com/NbvQhgrrTj — ? Encierro Bombero Mlg ? (@encierrobombmlg) January 23, 2020

According to local sources, firefighters are heading to schools to remove pupils while parents are being advised to collect their kids if they still can.

Malaga town hall, meanwhile, has advised residents there to stay indoors.

Other inland areas have also reported flooding.

Footage from Alhaurin el Grande appears to show streets turned into rivers as rain continues to fall.

The fresh orange weather warning is in place for the entirety of Thursday.

En Coín 10:30 h de la mañana. pic.twitter.com/sKRYfvLTLR — Brenda UL (@Breenndaaul) January 23, 2020

There is also a yellow warning in place for Friday.

Hail storms have left Malaga city and its beaches covered with sheets of white.

The storms have proven deadly in Nijar, Almeria, after a farmer died when he became trapped in his greenhouse during the storm.