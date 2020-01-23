BIZARRE videos have captured the moment snow fell, just metres from the Costa del Sol.

The city of Malaga was covered in a blanket of white snow and ice following an intense hailstorm.

— SER Málaga (@SER_Malaga) January 23, 2020

The freak weather caused disruptions to roads and Malaga Airport as municipal workers scrambled to restore the city to normality.

Naturally, people took to social media, expressing their surprise at Malaga’s snow in pictures and videos.

— Canal Málaga RTV (@CanalMalagaRTV) January 23, 2020

It comes as Malaga province activated the emergency protocol for flood risks due to heavy rainfall.

A yellow alert for storms remains in place for the province and an orange alert is in place for rainfall until midnight tonight.

— SER Málaga (@SER_Malaga) January 23, 2020

The snowfall in Malaga City centre is the closest to the sea so far on the Costa del Sol.

It follows videos of snow blanketing other nearby areas, including Mijas and Estepona.

