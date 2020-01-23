OLIVE PRESS reader, Pauline McGonigle, sent us these dramatic pictures of a vehicle catching fire on the RM19 motorway between San Javier and Murcia, today.
Pauline described the scene, “The van had either set on fire or exploded into flames near to San Cayetano today.”
She continued, “Thankfully the driver was safe but the fire looked pretty horrendous!”
If you witnessed the scene or know the outcome of the accident, please contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es
