Kim Pots, owner of Telepoliza Calpe (and now their new office in Jalon) is well prepared to help residents and non residents in Spain with all insurance needs. Kim, originally from Belgium, speaks 6 languages fluently, and moved to Spain to live the perfect life with her family over twenty years ago. Since then she has offered expert guidance on insurance in Spain.

She also runs a very successful property rentals and sales company based in Calpe, and Jalon in Costa Blanca, Mar y Sol Villas.

Telepoliza have been providing insurance in Spain for over 15 years. They have 100 offices, and are insurance brokers, not agents. This means they can offer tailored insurance plans, personalised to the needs and requirements of expats or residents in Spain.

Based in Calpe and now also in Jalon, (Costa Blanca) Kim distinguishes herself by always giving her clients the best, the very best product and excellent service. “We give our clients complete information and complete claims management, with all standard documents provided in English, or their chosen language, such as Dutch, French, and German .”

Under Kim’s management, Telepoliza now also have a new office in Jalon, assisting residents, and non-residents with their Insurance and property management needs. Please contact Kim directly on calpe@telepoliza.com or call +34 637233 868.

Kim explained the types of insurance most frequently sought:

HOME INSURANCE IN SPAIN

We know what kind of insurance you really need as a tenant or owner of a property in Costa Blanca or indeed anywhere in Spain. Whether you are a home owner or a renter, We can guide you through your individual home Insurance needs, from building insurance through to content Insurance needs for your Spanish Property.

We recommend a comprehensive insurance for your property in Spain.

CAR INSURANCE

We can advise on what you should look out for when taking out a car Insurance in Spain, as well as helping obtain maximum no claims discounts.

HEALTH INSURANCE IN SPAIN

Do you need the very best private health insurance in Spain? Are you a UK Passport holder feeling worried about health cover after Brexit? Do you have everything in health care in Spain organised?

You may be entitled to use the Spanish public health care system, even so you could add extra private health insurance in Spain.

For all possible scenarios, there are custom policies to cover from the 1st until the last Euro of the private clinics and specialists, or a % of costs according to the type of policy that you choose. As long as you are healthy you can always change your insurance company or coverage.

We work with the largest insurance companies in the field of health insurance, such as: CASER, DKV, SANITAS, AEGON etc

LIFE INSURANCE

Life insurance in Spain is just as important as it is in any other country. Protect your loved ones, including yourself, from unforeseen but inevitable life changes here in Spain.

Discuss your personal situation with us in detail, because a life insurance policy should be part of your financial planning for the future of your family, even if your loved ones are in another country.

FUNERAL INSURANCE IN SPAIN

A funeral service in Spain can be very expensive. A funeral Insurance plan can prevent problems in the family about organising and paying for your funeral, leaving your loved ones to focus on fond memories and a nice farewell!

TRAVEL INSURANCE

Short term travel Insurance through to 12 month travel Insurance from 45, 60 and 90 days periods.

You can also have additional insurance for medical expenses and accidents. Look carefully if this is necessary. In Europe you’re normally already insured through your regular health insurance. Health Insurance after Brexit may be an issue to consider for British clients. Cancellation insurance can give you peace of mind.

Kim is also the owner and manager of the successful Property management company Mar Y Sol Villas, based in Calpe and Jalon. They offer luxury holiday rentals, long term rentals, and property sales.

Mar y Sol Villas offers the highest level of service at the most competitive rates. “We specialise in taking care of people and their homes; whether you are a property owner here on the Costa Blanca or somebody wanting a holiday rental for your special place in the sun we can take care of all aspects of your villa and apartment vacation plans.

You can choose one of our superior management packages.

We cover all areas of Calpe, Benissa, Benitachell, Moraira, Javea and inland to Teulada and Jalon. View their website www.marysolvillas.com

Please contact us via info@marysolvillas.com or call +34 637 233 868