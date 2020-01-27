A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl has been found dead in a hotel room in Spain.
The tragic discovery was made in the Hotel Los Bracos in Logrono, northern Spain.
It came after a resident called police at around 9.30am to report a woman ‘acting suicidal’ in one of the hotel rooms.
Police entered room 404 to find the mother on the windowsill covered in cuts and the young girl dead on the bed and covered by a blanket.
The mother was taken by an ambulance to San Pedro hospital.
It has since been reported that the parents had gone through a bitter separation and that police have found letters sent by the mother to the father which ‘could have an incriminating character’.
Official sources say nothing is being ruled out at this time.
