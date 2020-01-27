ROMAN archaeological remains have been discovered on the grounds where the new Ikos Andalucia hotel is being built in Gualdalmansa, Estepona.



Estepona town hall has reported the remains on the former San Jaime Residence site, which are believed to be from the Roman era some 2,000 years ago.



Among the discovery are several rectangle fish pools.

These pools formed the basis of processing and preparing fish sauces and salted fish – a large part of Andalucia’s economy in Roman times.

A large amount of first century pottery has also been found.

Excavation is also being carried out at a site in La Cala, north of Litoral Avenue in Estepona, where a large roman house has been discovered.

ROMAN REMAINS: The roman building found at La Cala

The works have been authorised by the Junta and supervised by the municipal delegation of Historical Heritage of the City of Estepona.

The Ikos hotel has announced that the remains found on its site will be preserved in the hotel gardens.

