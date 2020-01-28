BORIS Johnson’s Brexit deal last week received royal assent from the Queen, allowing it to become UK law.

Once the European Parliament ratifies the deal, the UK will be set to leave the EU on January 31.

British Consul Charmaine Arbouin has said the passing of the deal is ‘positive news’ for UK nationals resident in Spain.

She said the deal contains important protections for expats’ rights, putting to bed numerous fears concerning a no-deal exit.

The Withdrawal Deal will allow British residents in Spain:

the rights to live and work as before;

the right to receive lifelong healthcare for those of pension age, as well as those who claim a UK pension in future, for as long as they remain in Spain;

the right to uprating of a state pension;

the ability to exchange a UK licence for a Spanish one until the end of 2020 without taking a driving test.

These rights will be protected as long as British nationals remain resident in Spain, provided they are legally resident before the end of a transition period set to end on December 31, 2020.

Charmaine Arbouin said: “The approval of the Withdrawal Agreement is a very important step for UK nationals living here.

“It provides reassurance on key rights, such as being able to continue to live and work here, and for pensioners to have lifelong healthcare and uprated pensions.

Alongside those rights, you have obligations – the main one being to make sure you are registered with a green residency certificate.

“This remains a valid document after 31 January and we will communicate any details on future residency processes once we have them. For further information visit the Living in Spain Guide on gov.uk.”

