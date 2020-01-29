MISSING British man Harry Stagg has been found ‘safe and well’ some two months after he vanished in northern Spain.

The 23-year-old’s last contact with his family came on November 29 in Huesca, before he disappeared and a Spain-wide Guardia Civil search was launched.

The Olive Press can reveal that he was found by police on the Costa del Sol after two months missing.

His family told the Olive Press that he turned up ‘safe and well in Mijas’, but with a ‘big beard’.

“I am so relieved,” Paula Morris, Harry’s aunt, who originally reported him as missing to the Guardia Civil, told the Olive Press.

FOUND: Harry Stagg turned up on Spain’s Costa del Sol

She added: “It was a strange phone call from the police, they called my husband Simon, who went to pick him up.

“He [Harry] has got this big beard, he doesn’t look anything like his picture.”

Originally from the Isle of Wight, Harry had intended to reach his grandad’s house in Alora, Malaga for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

However, the former waiter, who had travelled down through France with his mate Kim Muca, never made it.

But last night the missing East Cowes man was reunited with his family after he turned up at the Policia Local station in Mijas.

HAPPY DAYS: Smiling Harry has been found safe, although with more facial hair than before

Paula’s husband Simon, 54, who runs established construction firm Costa Diggers, got the all-important phone call at 6pm last night.

He told the Olive Press: “Harry seemed fine, he was a bit tired, but very talkative and he’s probably not spoken to people for a long time.

“He walked most of the way down the coast, but got a few lifts in France.

“He said people in Spain were more reluctant to give him a lift.”

It comes after several British expats reported sightings of Harry in Gibraltar, Almeria and Antequera.

However, since Harry has been found he confirmed that he did ‘not visit’ any of these places.

“Harry was unaware that we were looking for him,” Paula added.