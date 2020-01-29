A BRITISH suspected drug trafficker has been arrested on the Costa del Sol.

The 41-year-old fugitive was detained in San Pedro by the Policia Nacional.

Police held the man in the Marbella town after pulling him over, while he was driving.

They then realised that a European Order of Detention and Delivery had been issued for his arrest after checking his ID.

A police spokesperson said the man was an ‘established’ resident of San Pedro.

Officers arrested the man on January 26 at 00:40 am.

His European arrest warrant was for an alleged crime of drug trafficking.

Following his arrest, he was transferred to Marbella Police Station.