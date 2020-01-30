The city of Malaga will reduce the water bill for residents suffering affects of the storm last week.

Campanillas was the most affected area by rainfall in Malaga due to storm Gloria.

The reduction will be for 20 cubic meters for the month of January.

The volume is the equivalent consumption of a family over two months.

This would compensate for the water used by residents to clean up homes and appliances.

The proposal was announced during an informational meeting for the residents of the neighborhood.

For cases in which pipes have suffered damaged, a greater reduction is planned.

Yesterdays meeting also informed residents of other measures that will be put in place to lessen the damage suffered.

