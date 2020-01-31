THE Coronavirus has officially arrived in Spain.

It comes after a German man tested positive for the killer virus in La Gomera, on the Canary Islands.

The patient is one of five Germans who have been held in isolation on the islands.

It comes after British Airways and Spain’s Iberia have both suspended all flights to China.

The virus, which came out of the city of Wuhan, has so far killed 213 people.

Some 9,800 are estimated to be infected with the flu-like disease across Asia, the US and now Europe.