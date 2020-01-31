FERNANDO Alonso has targeted a return to Formula One.

The Spaniard is aiming to make a comeback in 2021 and is confident he will win the championship if given the right car.

Alonso left the series in 2018, after four seasons with McLaren that failed to bring any success.

Since then, he has won the Le Mans 24 Hours twice, become WEC champion, returned to the Indy 500 and competed in the Dakar Rally.

But now he has stated he wants to return to a competitive Formula One car next year.

“I’m not done with F1.

“Formula One is unfinished business because people think that we deserved more than we achieved – especially in the last few years,” he said.

It is yet unclear what team the 38-year-old plans to return with and who would accept him.

He is confident that after his experiences away from F1, he would return to the sport as a stronger driver capable of fighting for titles.

“When you do events like Dakar, you meet different people with different philosophies.

“I will be ready to come back stronger and, if in the right package, [I] will win.

“I have so much self-confidence that I know I can take any car and if everything goes well, I should win.

“Driving is the only thing in life that I know I do well at.”