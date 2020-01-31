A SECOND man has been killed on train tracks within Andalucia in 72 hours.

The Policia National are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man after his body was found in Cadiz on Monday.

His lifeless body was discovered on the tracks of the Second Aguada station shortly after 4pm.

The train was heading to Sevilla and was due to arrive in Cadiz at 4:27pm.



It comes after a man was killed by a train from Cadiz on Saturday around 2pm.

The 81-year-old died after falling onto the train tracks at a station in El Puerto de Santa Maria.

In both cases, the emergency services and firefighters attended, but neither man could be saved.

Trains were interrupted on Monday until 6:30pm as a judge did not allow removal of the body before this time.

Investigations into these deaths continue.

