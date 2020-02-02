GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA kicked off a week of activities yesterday with trees and shrubs planted by 500 local school-children.

The mayor, José Luis Sáez, says the city is “planting the future”, and reminds us that the municipality was a pioneer in Spain in doing just this kind of activity.

TAKING PART: Each if the 500 children had something to plant

Today’s events celebrated the Day of the Tree, and will continue until February 9.

Guardamar’s Alfonso Park XIII was chosen for the first environmental day, where hundreds of local school-children took part.

Each child contributed as roughly 500 Carrasco pine, pine stone, taray, hawthorn and rosemary flora were planted in what the city council say, “increases the biodiversity of the green lung that constitutes the dunes of Guardamar.”

