MANILVA town hall is set to demand the lifting of the toll along the Costa del Sol.
The western Costa town will be preparing a proposal as a priority for its next meeting on February 6.
It comes after years of complaints from Manilva residents – including a huge British population – that the A-7 road gets too busy because people are avoiding the toll road.
Manilva town hall believes lifting the toll will see the accident rate along the A-7 decrease.
It also believes it could help any future plans to create a railway line from Manilva to Estepona, Marbella and Malaga.
The desire to make the AP-7 road free comes after several other toll roads were abolished from January 1 this year.
These included the AP-4 between Sevilla and Cadiz and AP-7 between Tarragona, Valencia and Alicante.
The AP-7 along the Costa del Sol is one of the most used, particularly in summer.
Spanning 82km it costs travellers €12.60 in peak season, with another €3.30 added for the extra 20km up to Guadiaro, in the Campo de Gibraltar.
Currently the toll is set to remain in place until 2054.