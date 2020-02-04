BORIS Johnson has said the United Kingdom wants a Canada-style free trade deal with the European Union.

The UK Prime Minister laid out his vision for a trade deal with Brussels and that there is ‘no need’ to follow EU rules.

Johnson’s aim is an agreement like the one Canada signed in 2016 where import tariffs on most goods have been eliminated.

The flow of services, such as banking – which is of more importance to the UK – however are much more restricted.

He also mentioned however, that if this deal is not reached the UK will return to the Withdrawal Agreement.

Boris used his speech titled ‘unleashing Britain’s potential’ to highlight the fact that the UK intends to revert to the World Trade Organisation terms if the EU refuses a Canada-style deal.

He said: “The choice is emphatically not ‘deal or no deal’.

“The question is whether we agree a trading relationship with the EU comparable to Canada’s – or more like Australia’s.

“In either case, I have no doubt that Britain will prosper mightily.”

The PM added that he will reject the requirement for the UK to adopt European rules “on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment, or anything similar, any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules”.