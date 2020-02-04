A GREEN-THINKING hotel in Benidorm is trialling a range of biodegradable toiletries in a bid to cut down on the nauseating consumption of 17.5 million single-use plastic bottles a year.

Benidorm Plaza will use the environmentally-friendly containers to package complimentary shower gels, shampoos and moisturisers used by tourists during their stay on the Costa Blanca.

The ‘innocuous’ new product, called Dropi, is the brainchild of two entrepreneurial students from the University of Alicante who have already won numerous design and sustainability awards for the innovation.

“Tourism can be sustainable,” said Yago Sierras, half of the duo behind the Dropi.

“Hotels are both perpetrators and victims of plastic waste because if a destination is not clean it will cease to be attractive.”

He added that during the trial phase, the team will fill their biodegradable bottles with their own cosmetic products – with the idea that hotel owners will buy empty containers and fill them with their own-brand toiletries in future.