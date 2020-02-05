AN initiative set up to support gender violence has supported 302 women in Malaga.

The city council supports the women through gender violence support programs.

The initiative offers a set of benefits that provide comprehensive support to those affected by gender violence and their children.

The Equal Opportunities Area who run the initiative, has assisted 302 women through the different programs and benefits aimed at victims and their children.

While a total of 150 children of womens victims of gender violence have received psychological care.

The Councilor for Equal Opportunities, Francisco Pomares, reported the statistics, stressing that Malaga offers a comprehensive set of benefits to gender violence victims.

3,329 interventions have been necessary in order to develop the programs.

The programs include social interventions, psychological interventions, and psychological support to children.

A diagnosis is initially made as to what intervention is necessary by the Equality Area, these things could include socioeconomic, housing, health or educational needs.

A total of 268 women have received psychological support to assist with recovery and for the process of breaking the cycle of violence.

A legal service, job guidance and economic benefits are also provided where necessary.

This comes as 2019 saw a total of 55 gender violence deaths across Spain and 2020 has already seen at least 6 women killed in gender violence assaults.

