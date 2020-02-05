A PAIR of assassins dressed in black have fled on a motorbike after an attempted murder in Marbella today.

The two hitmen were seen attempting to shoot a fellow foreigner in broad daylight this afternoon at a golf course.

As reported by the Olive Press earlier today, shots had been heard nearby.

In an apparent settling of accounts the two men both fired their weapons at the man in Nueva Andalucia.

While he is understood not to have been hurt in the attack, he is now helping police with their inquiries.

An Olive Press reader heard at least three gunshots was about to leave her house in the area.

She was then blocked by the police as they had closed off the roads.

Investigators think this could have been a warning as no one seems to have been hurt.

More to follow.