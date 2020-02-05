THE overstretched Regional Hospital of Axarquia has announced it will make improvements to its services on its 35th anniversary.

In 2020, the medical centre has announced fresh investments for operating rooms and oncology services.

Currently under new management, the hospital has promised to invest into a seventh operating room to help alleviate the current months-long waiting lists.

According to a statement from the hospital, the management has ordered new operating equipment totalling €100,000 to fill the currently empty room already allocated for surgery.

The hospital is also experiencing a lack of anaesthesiologists, which Miguel Moreno, its director, is looking to address.

The Hospital is actively seeking anaesthesiologists to bolster the 12 already working flat out to meet demands.

Coinciding with World Cancer Day, Moreno also announced that the hospital’s oncology unit will be expanding its opening hours in order to reach more patients.

Currently the department is only available on Thursday but this will change to be open Monday to Friday, meaning patients who need to be referred to maternal or mammography departments will not need to be transferred to different locations for testing.

As part of the hospital’s cancer commitment, Moreno launched Continuity Assistance Unit to allow chronic patients to be treated throughout the day but return home at night, relieving pressure on an already limited bed supply.