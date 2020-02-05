TOURISM chiefs from the Rock are taking part in UK B2B road-shows at key Gibraltarian flight destinations.

Minister for Tourism Vijay Daryanani has highlighted importance of UK tourism market as the tourism board visits London, Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh.

The visits were part of a UK-wide campaign called ‘Time to be Enlightened’ which hopes to encourage more British tourism.

“Trends show that these events are still an important and constant part of the industry as even a great percentage of millennials turn to agents to book holidays,” said Daryanani, who attended the London show.

“Local hoteliers have also urged us to maximise our sales drive to the agents and these road shows are the perfect vehicle for this.”

Daryanani went to the London business to business show yesterday, as the tour kicked off.

WATCHFUL: Minister Daryanani inspects the Gibraltar stand in London

The Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh events are being held today, tomorrow and on March 3 respectively.

“These events also demonstrate the Government’s commitment to the tourism industry, at a time where it is more important than ever to show all that Gibraltar has to offer our visitors from the UK.

“Our new UK-wide campaign entitled ‘Time to be Enlightened’, developed by our media buyers and their design team, defines Gibraltar’s own unique individual character alongside its strong British ties.”

The Gibraltar Tourism Board exhibited with Kirker Holidays, Blands Travel, M H Bland, Sunborn Gibraltar, Dive Charters, British Airways, easyJet, Fred Holidays, Enable Holidays and My Vacations.

Easyjet flights to Edinburgh from the Rock will start in March, adding to the air connections with London, Manchester and Bristol.

Daryanani, a former Main Street businessman, has given a new lease of life to the tourism industry with his energy and experience of the market.