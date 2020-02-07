BRITS travelling to Spain have been warned to keep their passports on them at all times or risk being detained.

The warning has been made by the UK’s Foreign Office, which reiterated that police in Spain have the right to demand to see ID.

If you fail to provide a valid document, they can detain you.

Despite popular belief, a driver’s licence is not sufficient and only a passport or a high quality photocopy is acceptable.

The fresh warning comes ahead of a Manchester City clash in Madrid this month.

Police can also escort foreign visitors back to their hotels or accommodation and request to see their ID or original document.

“The police have the right to hold you at a police station until your identity is confirmed,” the Foreign Office warns on its website.

“Always take care of your passport, as obtaining a replacement is costly and time-consuming.

“Remember to keep a photocopy or scanned copy of your passport somewhere safe.”