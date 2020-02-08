A MUCH-LOVED children’s foundation has announced a spectacular evening of entertainment for the benefit of local kids.

Once again the JoyRon Foundation is hosting an amazing event – however this time with the help of local children.

Tickets are now on sale for the finals of the ‘JoyRon Inter-Schools Talent Contest’, held at the Trui Theatre on February 13.

A total of 18 acts will perform, including those from Green Valley School, Baleares International College, Lycee Francais de Palma, La Salle, and the Rafa Nadal International School.

ALL SMILES: Last year’s event Flamingo Party at OD with JoyRon Calendar fundraiser

“This year we have just five schools competing, but we have already been approached by three additional schools who wish to participate in next year’s event,” JoyRon founder and president Ronald Hawes told the Olive Press.

“I am very hopeful this will become an annual event,” the expat, who is originally from London added.

The fundraiser for the JoyRon Foundation benefits ‘children in need’ – the main motto of the foundation.

The charity works with the hundreds of minors that live in children’s homes and foster care in the Balearics.

YOUNG STARS: The JoyRon kids take to the stage

It also supports children in local hospitals – in December the JoyRon Children’s Cinema opened in Son Espases hospital.

Funding the construction of an aquatic centre for children with cerebral palsy at NGO, ASPACE, in Bunyola, was another of its projects.

The foundation also ensures that children in homes, foster care and hospitals get a present from Father Christmas and the Easter bunny.

It occasionally has the opportunity to give a sick child an unforgettable day with the ‘Grant a Wish Program’.

They once sent a boy with an inoperable brain tumour to Disneyland Paris for five days.

The JoyRon Foundation has many volunteers, and administration costs, which are privately funded.

This ensures that 100% of funds raised by the charity go directly to the children.

The foundation began in 2015 and has since raised more than €250,000 for abused, orphaned, and ill children in the Balearics.