THIS week saw the third stage of the 71st Cycling Tour of the Valencian Community pass through the Costa Blanca South.

The General Director of the race, Ángel Casero, recognised the route as a homage to those that suffered in September’s catastrophic gota fria and floods that followed.

TRIBUTE: Mayor of Orihuela and other officials cut the ribbon to start the third stage of the race

He said, “We are going to make this little tribute at the nerve point of the unfortunate DANA and it is our recognition so that people can be watching the tour from the door of their house.”

Emilio Bascuñana, Mayor of Orihuela, highlighted, “This gesture of sensitivity on the part of the organization in doing this stage (here) is a way to keep in mind the floods of September”.

Orihuela’s Mayor of Sports, Víctor Bernabéu, said, “I want to remember that they will pass through the areas most affected by the DANA, giving some joy to the citizens of Orihuela.”

The tour continued through the districts of El Escorratel, Hurchillo, La Murada, Molins as well as by others Vega Baja locations to finish in Torrevieja.